Game Of Thrones 8: Does the new teaser hint at the death of these characters?

Darshana Devi April 02 2019, 11.09 pm April 02 2019, 11.09 pm

As season 8 of Game Of Thrones is now less than two weeks away, the makers are trying their best to tease our patience. They aren’t unveiling just posters, but also multiple teasers to our delight! It was just a day back when we were exposed to two new promos of the upcoming instalment. Now, we have yet another fresh new teaser, which was released by the official handle of the show on Tuesday and trust us when we say this, it hints at a lot of death!

The clip features zero characters but does tell us about the aftermath of the epic battle! It starts with the camera panning over various objects like a wolf’s decapitated head, a crushed wheelchair belonging to Bran, Daenerys’ chains that are shown broken, a chopped off hand that can be identified as Jamie Lannister’s, Tyrion’s Hand of the Queen pin and finally, Jon’s Longclaw lying in the snow. Does this hint at the death of those characters? We can also see a shadowy figure which very much suggests that it’s the Night King. Has the Night King won over Winterfell for real?

Talking about the final season, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the series, recently described the season as ‘really, really emotional.’

"When I came to shoot my final scene, I had already watched a lot of people wrap and seen all the tears and heard all the speeches," she said.

Speaking about her own experience wrapping the series forever, the actress added: "It was just a really beautiful day, and a really great final scene for me. It felt like the right time to say goodbye to Arya."

The last and the final season arrives on April 14 and we are now literally holding on to our breath and counting every hour!