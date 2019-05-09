  3. Hollywood
Game of Thrones 8: Emilia Clarke

Hollywood

Game of Thrones 8: Emilia Clarke Instagram post hints at who left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell

In an Instagram post after the Starbucks scandal at Winterfell, Emilia Clarke revealed the person who came to Winterfell, bearing the disposable cup.

back
Emilia ClarkeGame of Thrones 8Jason MomoaStarbuckswinterfell
nextCannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai will be slaying the red carpet!

within