Game of Thrones 8: Emilia Clarke Instagram post hints at who left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell

Rushabh Dhruv May 09 2019, 6.35 pm May 09 2019, 6.35 pm

Who knew that on a Sunday evening Starbucks will trend worldwide? Do not have an idea what are we talking about? Well, the coffee giant, Starbucks became a hot topic of discussion a few days ago not because of a new product or anything they just came out with. Starbucks was talked about everywhere, thanks to the fictional show Game of Thrones 8. The credit goes to a Starbucks cup which made its way to the medieval ages of Winterfell in Game of Thrones' latest episode from the final season.

The Internet started talking about the coffee cup which was lying on the table in episode four near Daenerys Targaryen. With fans calling it a major goof up, HBO had issued an official apology. Subsequently, the cup was erased from the scene on HBO, but Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, was termed as the culprit by fans. Looks like to save herself, Clarke took to her IG and posted a picture which talks about the culprit behind the Starbucks cup. Sharing a BTS photo with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) from the sets of Game of Thrones, Clarke did hint that its Jason Momoa who is the culprit.

Have a look at the post shared by Emilia Clarke:

Although Emilia's post does not declare the culprit of the Starbucks cup, she surely conveys that Momoa is the one, who apparently was not required on the sets, but came in like a wanderer.

Responding to the massive backlash that the episode has received following the embarrassing and completely avoidable oopsie, Hauke Richter, GoT art director, in an email to Variety said, "Things can get forgotten on set. [The coffee cup gaffe] so blown out of proportion, it has not happened with ‘Thrones’ so far.”