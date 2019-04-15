Game of Thrones 8 episode 2 preview: Jamie Lannister makes it to Winterfell while Sansa and Daenerys lock horns

Rushabh Dhruv April 15 2019, 1.20 pm April 15 2019, 1.20 pm

Finally, the wait is over. The first episode of Game of Thrones season 8 has been released and it's definitely ah-mazing. Only a true GoT fan can understand what it's like to finally indulge in the fire and ice fantasy drama series, after waiting for months. *sobbing* As seen in the earlier episodes of GoT, we all know that Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow had marched along with their dragons to Winterfell and the premiere episode sees them finally arriving on the land of the Starks. The aim of the hero of the show, Jon Snow is to form a huge army as the Wall has broken and the Night King can reach to them anytime soon. Without giving spoilers, all we can say is that the first episode of GoT 8 was full of reunions, schemes and loads of revelations.

Now, it's just been a few hours since the premiere episode of Game of Thrones 8 hit the internet and the makers have already dropped the promo of episode 2. Yes, what a super marketing gimmick! Talking about the promo, it starts with the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen coming face to face with Jaime Lannister, who has ditched Cersei and has arrived in Winterfell from King's Landing. "When I was a child, my brother would tell me a bedtime story about the man who murdered our father," The Breaker of Chain, Daenerys says threateningly. "And all the things we would do to that man," she adds. In shot two, we see Dany and Sansa indulging in quite a taunting interaction where we see the two ladies talking about Cersei and how she can't be trusted. Here's the promo:

After episode one, we are rooting for episode two. Reportedly, the final season of Game of Thrones has six episodes and the length of each episode is as follows. Episode 1: 54 minutes. Episode 2: 58 minutes. Episode 3: 60 minutes. Episode 4: 78 minutes. Episode 5: 80 minutes. Episode 6: 80 minutes.

