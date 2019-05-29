Game Of Thrones 8: Here's proof that Night King's death was brought about by his own men

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 1.37 pm May 29 2019, 1.37 pm

The fate of the Night King's shattering death was not helped by his own wights, it's been revealed. While the army of the dead was starting to get on top in the Battle of Winterfell, the bloodshed stopped immediately the moment Arya saved all with her dramatic lunge at the Night King.

It turns out that the wights became a major part of his downfall when the Night King sought Bran Stark in the Weirwood. The Night King was closing in on the kill when Arya flew through the dark to plunge her Valyrian dagger past his armour and into his stomach. He shattered into pieces and with it, the army of the dead disappeared to dust as well. What hasn't been clear was where Ayra came from to land the killer blow. Fortunately, there has been some clarity brought to this as behind-the-scenes documentary, Game of Thrones: The Long Watch, has explained exactly what went on.

The show's producer Bryan Cogman is seen reading through the scripts with the cast and when it came to Ayra's big moment, he revealed: "Something is hurtling towards [the Night King] out of the darkness: Arya.

"She vaults off a pile of dead wights, leaps at the Night King, and she plunges the dagger up through the Night King’s armour. The Night King shatters.”

While this answers how Arya was airborne, but the next issue is how were there so many dead wights in the area at that moment.

This has been laid at the sword of Theon Greyjoy, who seemed to make an epic effort in keeping Bran protected before the Night King arrived. It became an ironic twist of fate that the dead bodies of his army became the downfall of the Night King.