Game of Thrones 8: Maisie Williams confirms that Sansa and Arya will team up for the final season

After a long wait, fantasy drama Game Of Thrones will soon be back to our laptop screens. With an aim to keep the fans hooked, the makers have already released two gripping teasers along with a nail-biting trailer which has taken our anticipation to a different level. In addition to that, a while back, Peter Dinklage also revealed the run times of all the episodes of Season 8, and trust us we can't keep calm. With the premiere date of April 14th now nearing, speculations are rife as to how the final season will be. Worry not, because we now have some information here, thanks to Arya Stark.

Maisie Williams, who plays the Stark lady in the series, recently shared that the Stark sisters (Arya and Sansa) will unite in the final season and will also call out brother Jon Snow for 'thinking with his p*nis'. "It’s not often you see a character siding with Sansa who’s not manipulating her. Last season it was really tough for Sansa because Jon was thinking with his penis and it kind of made Sansa look bitter. This season you see Arya teaming with Sansa and sometimes calling out Jon. It felt nice and powerful to stand next to Sophie," Maisie told to Entertainment Weekly. "Sophie and I are the tightest of friends when sitting across from anyone, so no acting required," she added. This means we will see sisters teaching their brother some tough lessons. Damn excited!!

Also, this is not the first time Maisie has spilt beans on Game of Thrones, earlier she shared about how the show’s ending will leave everyone unsatisfied. "I don't think anyone is going to be satisfied [when it ends]. I don't think anyone wants it to end but I'm really proud of this final season. I've always felt ashamed to say things like that, but I am. I'm really proud of all the work we've put it, for me, it's the right time. I hope people like it,” she told Sky News.

Game of Thrones finale season returns to HBO on April 14th!