Game Of Thrones 8: Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen finally gets served by Amul

Rushabh Dhruv April 16 2019, 5.24 pm April 16 2019, 5.24 pm

Winter is finally here! After months of waiting for the final season of Game of Thrones, the makers dropped the first episode of the same on April 14. The superb show comes packed which all the ingredients and is infused with drama, thrill, grandeur, deaths and what not. Fans across the globe were excited to witness the first episode of the fantasy series and internet also went berserk with reunions and new schemes. Not just this, #GameofThrones was also among the top trends on Twitter on Monday. Keeping up with the buzz, Indian dairy brand Amul who is known to churn masterpieces used this opportunity and paid a tribute to the show in the most kick-ass way.

Amul took to social media and shared a new poster which sees their utterly-butterly delicious' Amul girl dressed as the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys sitting on the Iron Throne with a laptop in her hand. A closer look at the poster and it also sees her dragons in the backdrop. Well, but the most interesting part about the poster is that it has 'Daenerys Served' written on it. This quirky poster by Amul definitely will make you smile, only if you happen to be a true fan of the show.

Have a look:

#Amul Topical: The popularity for this fantasy drama TV series continues! pic.twitter.com/kEO0CJmI4e — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 15, 2019

Talking about Game of Thrones first episode, it was more like a reunion and nobody died. Amid the same, the makers also released the preview clip of episode 2 which sees Daenerys Targaryen coming face to face with Jaime Lannister, who has left Cersei and has finally arrived in Winterfell straight from King's Landing. "When I was a child, my brother would tell me a bedtime story about the man who murdered our father," The Breaker of Chain, Daenerys was seen saying it threateningly. "And all the things we would do to that man," she adds.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from GoT 8!