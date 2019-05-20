Game Of Thrones 8: Netizens call the show 'a joke' as they spot a plastic bottle in the finale episode

Darshana Devi May 20 2019, 5.10 pm May 20 2019, 5.10 pm

May 20 marked the end of Game Of Thrones era. The season finale brought us the death of one of the most loved characters of the show, Daenerys Targaryen and that too, in the hands of her love-interest Jon Snow. Many of us didn’t see that coming! And then, Bran Stark ended up as the winner of the throne. A lot of fans are awfully dissatisfied with the same and have expressed how unhappy they are with Jon’s ending. A few even went on to state that the entire season sucked big time! Like that was not enough, fans have now even spotted a major goof-up in the sixth episode!

You heard that right! After the Starbucks cup and Jaime Lannister’s real hand appearing, it’s now a plastic water bottle, which couldn’t escape the hawk-eyed fans. The scene in question is the one where Tyrion Lannister meets Samwell Tarly, Arya Stark and other surviving characters to decide on the new king. If you go back to the particular scene and look closely, you will spot the bottle next to Sam’s legs. Netizens, of course, couldn’t take it calmly as they are seemingly done with the ‘disappointing season’! They took to Twitter to troll the makers massively.

Sure enough, the water bottle scene was a complete shock for all of us!

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

One user even pointed out a second bottle near Ser Davos’ legs.

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

Another called the GOT departments ‘the worst’.

THE WATER BOTTLE. THIS IS NOT EVEN FUNNY ANYMORE. We’ve had a coffe cup, a cameraman, sneakers, Jamie two handed, Drogon flying alone over KL and now a water bottle. Writing 🤝 Editing Being the worst GoT departments pic.twitter.com/d6dDpXYsPB — C. | that is NOT my canon (@carohuntz) May 20, 2019

One fan made a meme out of it!

Even the most important lords of the seven kingdoms need to stay hydrated.#gameofthrones #waterbottle pic.twitter.com/NS22F3SQgV — savvyshopaholic (@Savanna39803740) May 20, 2019

Many others questioned the ‘2 years of production’!

#GameOfThrones ARE YOU KIDDING ME? Is this what 2 years of production looks like?! pic.twitter.com/MnVWZy7D5T — RoyalFlush (@RoyalllFlush) May 20, 2019

Well, this was expected. Too many goof-ups in a season of just six episodes. Why GOT, why? Anyway, we now hear that a prequel is on the cards too! We hope to receive an update on the same!