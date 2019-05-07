Game Of Thrones 8: Starbucks cup was a 'mistake' say producers

Darshana Devi May 07 2019, 5.45 pm May 07 2019, 5.45 pm

Game Of Thrones season 8 is done with four episodes and it feels like it happened in just a blink of an eye. As usual, it has got the globe talking about what happens next. Out of all the characters, it’s Daenerys Targaryen who is now left with minimum resources to fight the final battle. While in episode 3 half of her army was wiped away by the hands of White Walkers, episode 4 saw her losing one of her dragons. But above everything, one particular scene that beats everything is the dinner table celebration scene and its glimpse of the real world in Westeros. Yeah, we’re talking about the accidental appearance of a Starbucks cup on the table.

That was surely a WTF moment and in no time, the scene sent the internet into a tizzy with netizens making endless memes on it. Many are stumped at the producers’ silly mistake and are gleefully mocking the cup which makes just a few seconds-appearance. It’s the scene when Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, Davos Seaworth and others were boozing to celebrate their victory against the deadly Night King. Well, that was indeed a ‘mistake’. Accepting the same, the makers of GoT stated on Tuesday that it was Daenerys’ cup of herbal tea which the actor had ordered.

Here’s the tweet:

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

In an interview with Variety, art director Hauke Richter commented on the same by saying, “Things can get forgotten on set. (The coffee cup gaffe has been) so blown out of proportion (because) it has not happened with (Game of) Thrones so far."