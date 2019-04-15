Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode lights up Twitter and fan reactions are 'pure gold'

Rushabh Dhruv April 15 2019, 10.27 am April 15 2019, 10.27 am

WINTER is here! The final season of the most popular English television series Game of Thrones just premiered its first episode and well internet is in no mood to stay calm. Prior to the final season, there have been loads of theories online on how the show will end. Right from who will rule the iron throne, is Cersei Lannister really pregnant to will Daenerys Targaryen winning her dragon back from the White Walkers; the list can go on. As now the first episode of the final season is already out, fans are the happiest on social media. DISCLAIMER: Spoilers ahead!

Taking about the first episode of the fantasy drama, the Season 8 premiere was infused with a lot of glueing moments that the fans had been desperately waiting for. First things first, Jon Snow has finally found out the truth that he is not a bastard but secretly the Targaryen heir to the iron throne, the Stark siblings finally reunite leaving Cersei alone in the King's Landing, Jaime has arrived at Winterfell to fight for the right. With so much of drama packed in the first episode, fans obviously are going gaga. Twitter is all about GoT and there's no limit to fans' excitement.

me, watching Arya and Jon Snow reunite after 7 seasons #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/A7DRGnaQQt — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) April 15, 2019

#GameofThrones S8E1 ends with Jaime and Bran meeting again while S1E1 ends with them parting ways pic.twitter.com/0sWr71KjOE — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) April 15, 2019

Right from creating memes, rejoicing over Jon Snow and Arya Stark's reunion to even talking about a sign the Night King left, fans are on cloud nine it seems.

#GameofThrones Daenerys: walks into the north like she owns the place The North: pic.twitter.com/ectDfsntog — ☆Amanda☆ (@SameStarrs) April 15, 2019

Arya and Gendry need to stop playing games and do what the late King Rob predicted them to do #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/cdEikZW4HB — Deepa (@deepahere1807) April 15, 2019

This is all I’m going to talk about for the next seven days #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/dfI08YKQYw — bri 🤠 (@houseofthots) April 15, 2019

The message the Night King left was of a Targaryen sigil #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Qrq27ydU8Z — Niall (@niallmoran_) April 15, 2019

The final season of Game of Thrones 8 premiered at 6:30 am IST with a live-stream of the first episode on Hotstar. This eighth season comes roughly 18 months after the 7th season, so needless to say excitement was at an all-time high. #GameofThrones was the top trend on Twitter all night ahead of the premiere of the eighth season.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest deets on Game of Thrones 8.