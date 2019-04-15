Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen arrive at Winterfell, Cersei begins plotting

Debanu Das April 15 2019, 10.05 am April 15 2019, 10.05 am

After a year’s wait, we are finally at that time of the year when Game of Thrones fans take the idea of social media detox very seriously. Each episode of David Benioff and DB Weiss’ epic fantasy show, based on the works of George RR Martin comes up with a serious amount of drama, politics and sex. The first GoT season 8 episode, aptly titled Winterfell, is here. There’s a lot that went down at Jon Snow’s hometown and this post is a quick recap of everything that happened on the premiere. Of course, there are major spoilers ahead. You have been warned.

Episode one starts with Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen arriving at Winterfell. Dany brings her flock of followers, including the Dothraki, the Unsullied and of course, her prized dragons. The beats scared the daylights out of the Northerners, each of whom looked at the new queen with suspicion. Jon, formerly the King in the North, tries to calm the tension, reminding his bae that the Northerners are a stubborn bunch.

An expected series of reunions take place. Sansa Stark greets Dany. Though Sansa is immediately warm to Jon, she – like the other Northmen, doesn’t like Dany. A council is held at Winterfell, wherein the lords and ladies take note of where they stand – the rations, supplies and logistics – before they head to war. It is here that the Sansa – Dany animosity comes to light. It becomes immediately clear that the once naïve Stark has is now an experienced Lady of Winterfell. Along with the rest of the bannermen, Sansa questions Jon for denouncing his title of King to Daenerys. While Jon reasons, Sansa finds faults. Daenerys puts in her thoughts as well, though she sounds threatening. Sansa looks like she’d like nothing better than to butcher Dany’s dragons in front of her. Things go bad when the Starks lose out on their allies, who pledged support to the then king, Jon, but not to Daenerys. Seriously, they pledged loyalty to a king, not some random Southern woman with two oversized, flying lizards.

Arya Stark catches up with Jon and the two still have a lot of love for each other. The comradery is beautifully expressed as they inspect each other’s weapons. However, Arya makes it clear that she stands behind Sansa, and reminds Jon that he’s still part of the family. Meanwhile, there’s Bran, sitting grimly among everyone without saying a word. Heck, if we didn’t already know, we’d confuse him for a White Walker. For some reason, nobody seems to wanna talk to the dude who’s now a cripple. Poor kid!

Meanwhile, at King’s Landing, ol’ Cersei is sitting pretty on the Iron Throne. She’s pretty darn happy that the undead breached the Wall. What spoils her mood is that her creep of a fiancé Euron Greyjoy managed to lose a few members of the Golden Company – a bunch of mercenaries – en route to the capital. And before you know it, she’s in bed with Euron, because, hey, the man might be a sicko but he did get her soldiers!

Of course, Cersei is not without plotting. She stops Bron from pleasurable company *winks* and offers him wagons of gold and a weapon – arming him to kill Jamie Lannister and Tyrion Lannister. Meanwhile, Theon Greyjoy locates Yara on one of Euron’s ships and rescues her.

Back at Winterfell, one of Dany’s dragons, Rhaegal, takes a fancy to Jon. Dany asks him to ride him. We expected a Harry Potter-meeting-Buckbeak moment but no. Jon hops right on to the creature and flies off to the waterfalls to make out with his boo while the dragons give them the stare.

Ser Jorah intros Dany to Samwell Tarly and it was a pretty nice meet and greet, until Dany revealed that she killed his family. Not a good time to be losing allies, Dany! They warned you that killing so many people was bad! Sam finds Jon in the Winterfell crypts and makes the grand reveal - "You're the true king. Aegon Targaryen, sixth of his name, protector of the realm. All of it." Of course, Jon isn’t pumped.

Finally, we find out that Beric Dondarion hasn’t died in Season 7! He meets up with the remaining members of the Night Watch. And while all that happened, Jamie Lannister arrived at Winterfell.