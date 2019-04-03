Game Of Thrones: A dummy's guide to HBO's hit show before Season 8 drops

Darshana Devi April 03 2019, 11.23 pm April 03 2019, 11.23 pm

One of the most popular TV series ever created, Game Of Thrones is officially bidding adieu to us in April. It’s coming up with its final season, which is the eighth season of the insanely popular series. But if you’re someone who has heard praises about the series from every corner of the planet but haven’t watched a single episode, don't worry about it. We know that Twitter will be a lonely place for you once the episodes of the final season start airing, hence we have prepared a Game Of Thrones dummy’s guide for you and it's minus the spoilers!

There are not more than three stories that are interconnected and told from varying perspectives. The show simply tells the story of multiple characters trying to fight for the Iron Throne. Literally, there are so many killings in just one season alone that you would need multiple hands to count. GOT is divided mainly into Westeros and Essos. One part of the story chronicles the life of the noble Stark family and their conspiracies and court politics in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The second story talks about Daenerys Targaryen, one of the last descendants of House Targaryen. She was born and grew up in another continent and attempts at winning over the Iron Throne. Known as the ‘mother of dragons’ and hugely anticipated to be the winner of the throne, she has amassed a giant army to return to Westeros and reclaim her throne. The third story follows Jon Snow, the illegitimate son of Eddard Stark, as he grew up in the north of Westeros. He serves as a Night’s Watch, a military team who guards the Seven Kingdoms against the dangers beyond the Wall. Then comes the story of the House Lannister, where the ferocious Cersei Lannister is the queen. FYI, the Lannisters don’t get along with the Starks.

To compete with all of these families is the evil Night King, a mythical man with piercing blue eyes and someone who looks like he is frozen in ice. He is the king of the supernatural troop named White Walkers, who have existed for thousands of years and threatens all of Westeros.

While the vast seasons have seen the death of so many characters, the primary players and the ones that have survived till the finale season include Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Cersei (Lena Headey), Jon (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and the Night King.

So get set, before you jump into season 8 when it premieres on April 14.