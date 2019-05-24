Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance blasts 'confusing' season finale

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 5.19 pm May 24 2019, 5.19 pm

Game of Thrones star Charles Dance has voiced his disappointment over the hit HBO series' finale, which he branded confusing. The 72-year-old actor, who appeared as evil Tywin Lannister on the show from 2011 until 2015, revealed that he had watched the last season and wasn't entirely convinced it was a fitting end.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today, he said: "I was confused. I have watched as much as I can because there are characters like Daenerys, her character, my character, we never met at all, so we would only meet at press junkets and things.

"I wanted to know what was happening to these characters...It got to the very end and I thought, ‘Hmm, ok.’ There’s little Arya going off on a cruise somewhere, poor John’s gone back up North beyond the wall and then there is Tyrion, and all the people left alive are sat around the table. So well, what are we going to do now, shall we have a cup of tea or something? I thought, ‘ah, I don’t know.’"

Host Kate Garraway asked whether he had wanted Tyrion to be the boss. “Me personally, yes," he replied.