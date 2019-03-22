Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of surviving two life-threatening aneurysms

Winter is almost here! Fans are eagerly awaiting the final season Game of Thrones. However, Emilia Clarke – popular for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen – has made an extremely shocking revelation in regards to her health. In an editorial for The New Yorker, Emilia has penned down an emotional essay confessing that she suffered two brain aneurysms, one in 2011 after shooting for the first season of GoT and the other one in 2013, after filming the third season of the show.

In her piece, Emilia revealed that her first breakdown was in the locker room of a gym in North London. She wrote, “I was terrified. Terrified of the attention, terrified of a business I barely understood, terrified of trying to make good on the faith that the creators of “Thrones” had put in me. I felt, in every way, exposed. In the very first episode, I appeared naked, and, from that first press junket onward, I always got the same question: some variation of “You play such a strong woman, and yet you take off your clothes. Why?” In my head, I’d respond, “How many men do I need to kill to prove myself?”

She further wrote, “Sometimes I got a little light-headed because I often had low blood pressure and a low heart rate. Once in a while, I'd get dizzy and pass out. When I was fourteen, I had a migraine that kept me in bed for a couple of days, and in drama school, I'd collapse once in a while. But it all seemed manageable, part of the stress of being an actor and of life in general. Now I think that I might have been experiencing warning signs of what was to come.”

Soon after all the unanticipated, Emilia got herself checked through an MRI, she learned that she had a subarachnoid hemorrhage; a life-threatening stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain. “As I later learned, about a third of SAH patients die immediately or soon thereafter. For the patients who do survive, urgent treatment is required to seal off the aneurysm, as there is a very high risk of a second, often fatal bleed. If I was to live and avoid terrible deficits, I would have to have urgent surgery. And, even then, there were no guarantees,” stated the actor.

Soon after her first surgery, she was diagnosed with a condition called aphasia, which meant she couldn’t communicate and this led her to have a fear of her career. “In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug. I asked the medical staff to let me die,” wrote Emilia. Later, while she was on the path of recovery, she started shooting for the second season of Game of Thrones. However, she still felt weak and woozy and desired to die. In 2013, while performing for a play in New York, Emilia went under a brain surgery for the second aneurysm on the other side of her brain.

After surviving the double dose of aneurysms and ahead the upcoming season of GoT, Emilia is grateful for making it, in both real and reel life, “Now, as season 8 approaches, Emilia Clarke is thankful for making it this far, both on the show and in real life. “There is something gratifying, and beyond lucky, about coming to the end of ‘Thrones.’ I’m so happy to be here to see the end of this story and the beginning of whatever comes next,” concluded Emilia.