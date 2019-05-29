Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington checks into rehab? Find out why

Ranjini Maitra May 29 2019, 11.46 am May 29 2019, 11.46 am

Eight years is a long time, right? Game of Thrones, arguably the most popular English TV series created so far, went on for nearly a decade, eventually becoming an indispensable habit of fans. A part of the internet believes that the show could have come to a better end, and the concluding episode found plenty of critics. However, viewers worldwide were absolutely emotional to finally bid adieu to the show and its characters. Fans aren't alone, though. GoT actor Kit Harington is equally impacted.

Kit, who played Jon Snow, has checked into a wellness rehab for more reasons than one. He is at a centre in Connecticut for about a month now and is working on stress and negative emotions, reports New York Post. "Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," the actor's spokesperson confirmed to EW.

View this post on Instagram Kit Harington’s reaction to learning Jon kills Daenerys via @thronesmemes A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonig) on May 27, 2019 at 3:50am PDT

At the same time, a close friend of Kit revealed to NYPost that GoT coming to an end had an intense effect on him and “really hit Kit hard” while wife and co-star Rose Leslie, “is being extremely supportive.”

In a recent conversation with Esquire, Kit himself also admitted to breaking down after the final day of the shoot came to an end. “The final day of shooting, I felt fine. . . I felt fine. . . I felt fine. . . Then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit. Then they called, “Wrap!” And I just f—ing broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again," he said.

You see, Jon Snow might have killed Daenerys Targaryen, but he is actually this nice a man!