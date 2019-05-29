  3. Hollywood
Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington checks into rehab? Find out why

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington checks into rehab? Find out why

After Game of Thrones ended, Kit Harington aka Jon Snow headed to a wellness centre to combat negative emotions.

