Game of Thrones: Arya Stark's brilliant move is a social media challenge now, watch

Darshana Devi May 02 2019, 2.10 pm May 02 2019, 2.10 pm

Winter has finally come and it is freakishly cold. As we have witnessed, the third episode of Game Of Thrones season 8 came with the most legendary scene, courtesy Arya Stark. How the little babe single-handedly took down the notorious Night King in just one go will remain as one of the most historic scenes of GoT. In no way, fans are getting over the epic scene any time soon! The craze over the particular scene is such that now a challenge called #AryaChallenge is trending on the internet!

Our heartbeat got the raised seeing the Night King approaching closer to Bran Stark. However, just before he could catch hold of the latter, the badass lady came in flying like a deadly gazelle. Evil King shocked us by trapping her by the throat. A moment before he is about to crush her to death, she manages to hold the dagger which she had dropped and kills him! Well, so what if we don’t possess a Valyrian steel dagger, we do have carrots, bananas and even toothbrushes at home, right? Yes, as a tribute to the spectacular move, fans are now attempting to recreate the scene.

Here are the ones who are doing their own versions of Arya’s move and sharing it with hashtags #aryachallenge, #thearya, #nottoday:

Surely, it can be the ‘perfect spoiler without content’:

The move was used as a form of celebration too:

Nichtern says #NotToday Holy Cross😤 With his six assists today, the rookie is tied for first in Army’s single-season assists record with 45👏 #GoArmy #FamilyToughnessTradition pic.twitter.com/BBDKZWXLHK — Army M.Lacrosse (@ArmyWP_MLax) April 30, 2019

Check out this guy replicating the scene with a comb!

Wait…what? Toothbrush? We’re rolling on the floor laughing!

But the one with the banana certainly deserves applause!

“No one can kill the Night King,” as Bran had said, turned out to be true! If you remember, it was when Arya got into her ‘faceless’ mode and described herself as ‘no one’ when she was asked about her identity back then. Truly, one hell of an episode!