Game of Thrones: Did you know that these porn stars are a part of the hit show!

Ranjini Maitra April 03 2019, 11.31 pm April 03 2019, 11.31 pm

You most certainly know why we are talking about Game of Thrones. The epic fantasy series is set to return with its eighth and FINAL season which will span over six episodes. April is the month and 14th is the date. The season will majorly consist of content one can't find in George RR Martin's A Song Of Ice and Fire, the original inspiration behind the show. But here's something more original many of you might not even know about!

Game of Thrones trivia are indeed fascinating, we agree. But how many of you even knew that the show featured a bunch of porn stars? That's as jaw-dropping as the series' reel happenings are. Looks like there's a reason GoT got its steamy scenes right. They hired pros!

#Sahara Knite

Do you recall the Littlefinger's brothel, situated in King's Landing, the largest city of the seven kingdoms? Sahara Knite, an adult star, appeared as a part of the brothel. The British actor was born as Saeeda Vorajee before she decided to give both her name and career (she worked in clothing retail) a makeover and began as an adult star.

# Sibel Kekilli

Sibel Kekilli, a German actor, rose to fame after appearing in the 2004 film Head-On and also bagged a couple of awards. However, she had a stint with the porn industry before she had her brush with fame through mainstream acting. She went by the name Dilara in the adult industry. Sibel appeared as the mistress of Tyrion Lannister who later passes away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sibel Kekilli (@sibelkekilli) on Mar 1, 2019 at 12:41am PST

# Jessica Jensen

You might not even remember seeing her, but she was one of the extras (the nude ones) in season 3. The 27-year-old woman entered the adult industry in 2011 and has appeared in over thirty movies ever since. Prior to being an adult star, Jessica was a model for a brief while, and before that, a saleswoman.

# Maisie Dee

The 33-year-old woman from England was also seen as a Littlefinger's brothel worker, in an episode of the Game of Thrones second season. Her on-screen character is known as Daisy. Maisie has been active in the adult industry since 2007.

# Samantha Bentley

Samantha was seen acting as a prostitute in the show's fourth season, alongside Knight Davos Seaworth. A popular name in the adult industry, Samantha won the prestigious UKAP Your Choice Girl Of The Year award in 2014, among numerous others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Bentley (@badbentley666) on Dec 31, 2014 at 9:57am PST

Jaws dropped? Same here!