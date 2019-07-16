Soheib Ahsan July 16 2019, 11.29 pm July 16 2019, 11.29 pm

The Game of Thrones television series came to a spectacular end after being the top show for eight long years. Although it was eagerly awaited for, most fans felt disappointed by the season's narrative and mocked showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for the writing. Some fans are hopeful and waiting for the show's spinoff prequel series to revive the franchise' tarnished reputation. After all this, fans scorned when it was revealed that Game of Thrones would be running for the Emmy Awards. Nevertheless, the outcome of the Emmy nominations may surprise most of them.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter released a list of the Emmy Nominations and it seems that Game of Thrones is still on top as the show has most nominations in various categories, making it the show with the most nominations. These nominations include, Best Drama Series, Kit Harrington for lead actor in a drama series, Emilia Clarke for lead actress in a drama series, Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage for supporting actor in a drama series, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headley, Sophie Turner and Maisie Willaims for supporting actress in a drama series. On its official twitter handle, the show claims that it has been nominated for over 32 categories in total. Whoa!

Check out Game of Thrones' tweet below:

DRACARYS!#GameofThrones is the most nominated series at this year’s #Emmys, with 32 nominations. pic.twitter.com/cmPM3XonUE — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 16, 2019

The Emmy Award academy consists of 25,000 members and is divided into 30 groups of specialized fields. Nominees and winners are picked based on the votes of all the members in each category or group.