Game of Thrones dropped HUGE clue about Daenerys Targaryen's final resting place

Game of Thrones fans may have missed a massive clue about Daenerys Targaryen's final resting place after she was murdered by her lover Jon Snow. At the end of the series eight finale, Daenerys [Emilia Clarke] was stabbed by Jon [Kit Harington] after finally winning the Iron Throne and her body was flown away by her dragon Drogon. The creature melted the throne in anger and picked her body before flying away into the distance with her in his claws.

What happened to her remains was not revealed, but there was actually a huge clue given towards the end of the episode. After Bran Stark was named the new king, the dragon was mentioned during the first meeting of the small council. It was revealed that Drogon was last seen 'flying east'. It may have seemed like an irrelevant detail, but Game of Throne devotees may have realised that the east is actually a very important clue.

To the east of Westeros is Essos, where Daenerys' Targaryen ancestors originally hailed from. They are believed to have originated in the Essos region of Old Valyria, where the Targaryens tamed dragons and used them to rule over the region. The area was later destroyed by a volcano, prompting the Targaryens and their fearsome beasts to flee to Dragonstone, where they could rule over Westeros instead.

It would be a fitting tribute to the Mother of Dragons if she was taken home to the land of her ancestors following her tragic death. The hit fantasy series came to an end on Sunday with the broadcast of the last ever episode, which divided fans as the characters' fates were finally revealed. Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, previously admitted she was worried the final would leave fans fuming.

HBO reportedly spent more than $90million on season 8, which comprised just six episodes, but came under fire from viewers who called for the whole series to be re-written and re-shot. Game of Thrones first hit our screens eight years ago, with the first ever episode drawing in more than 17.4million viewers.