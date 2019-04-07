Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey; stars who should be thankful to the series

Rushabh Dhruv April 07 2019, 7.15 pm April 07 2019, 7.15 pm

One of the most popular TV series ever created, Game Of Thrones is officially bidding adieu to us in April. The last and the final season of GoT is soon to premiere and fans cannot keep calm. Right from its inception, the show has garnered a lot of buzz owing to the massive fan following globally. Much to our delight, makers are dropping teasers, posters and hell lot of stuff about the finale season, leaving us intrigued.

Well, if you are the one who has watched all the seven season of GoT then obviously you know the plot. We have spoken about the story, stars and the hardwork put in by the members of the team. Now it's the time to gauge the result of this hardwork. Many of the GoT stars need to be thankful to the show for giving them this opportunity as it has opened the gates of Hollywood for them. Read on...

Emilia Clarke

Known as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, Emilia's character on the show is fierce and she's the babe who owns three huge dragons. Yes, that's for real! Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke studied at the Drama Centre London and has appeared in a number of stage shows. On GoT, she is one of the key players in capturing the iron throne. Her badass acting, as well as superb dialogue delivery, made her a familiar face in showbiz. The actress has two films by the end of this year one of which is a rom-com, Last Christmas. She is also currently the face of Dolce and Gabbana’s latest ad campaign, The Only One.

Kit Harington

Jon Snow from Game of Thrones... well this man can be rightly termed as the heart of the fictional show. While his journey on GoT has been quite challenging, the dedication with which he soaks in his character is quite impressive. Owing to his caliber, Kit Harington's most recent stint was in drama, True West with Johnny Flynn in London’s West End.

Sophie Turner

You may know her as Joe Jonas' fiance, Sophie Turner, but the girl is a stunner on the fictional show GoT. Her character sketch on the show started as a fragile girl who is unaware of anything around, but now, Sophie (Sansa Stark) is one of the prominent and powerful faces of the series. Talking about her current project, Sophie is leading the cast in the new X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix, as Jean Grey.

Maisie Williams

Arya Stark from GoT is all about being smart with her sword. Maisie portrays the character well on screen. Once her collab with Game of Thrones will be over, she will next appear in The New Mutants, as Wolfsbane. She will also lend her voice to the character Cameron McCloud in animated series, Gen: Lock.

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage’s role as Tyrion Lannister is the best on the show, owing to the wit and smartness, the Dwarf possesses. Game of Thrones has only skyrocketed Peter's career as he is in no mood to slow down with several acting roles already in his kitty. On the work front, Dinklage first is to voice the Mighty Eagle in the Angry Birds Movie 2, and will be Phil Betterman in The Croods 2.

Lena Headey

Last but not the least, Lena as Cersei Lannister on the fictional show might be the most evil character you've ever seen. But looks like her off-screen charm is working to the T. Her next film, The Flood, is currently in post-production and the actress has also announced her next two more projects, action movie Gunpowder Milkshake alongside Karen Gillan, and thriller Crooks.

That's the power of Game of Thrones!