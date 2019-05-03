Game Of Thrones: Emilia Clarke reveals that episode 5 is going to be 'bigger' than episode 3

Darshana Devi May 03 2019, 2.28 pm May 03 2019, 2.28 pm

The insanely popular Game Of Thrones has been making fans crazy ever since it went on air. The last and the final season of the show started airing from April 14 and of course, we didn’t see the shocking twists coming! The best and the most dreadful episode so far has been episode 3, which not only showed the deadly Night King meeting his end but also Arya Stark proving her heroism in making the seemingly impossible happen. Well, hold on to your breath! It looks like there’s something bigger coming.

While you’re still aren’t over the last episode, Emilia Clarke has already dropped a spoiler about the coming episodes. The 32-year-old revealed on Jimmy Kimmel’s show that one of the upcoming episodes will be bigger than the Battle Of Winterfell. Any guesses which one is it gonna be? Episode 3 apparently was nothing compared to what you will experience two weeks from now. Yup, we’re talking about episode 5. “Episode five is bigger,” she said.

“I mean, four and five and six, they're all insane, but like…Find the biggest TV you can,” she added.

As we have witnessed Jon Snow (portrayed by Kit Karington) being the first person to ride a dragon in the series other than Dany, in the first episode, Clarke revealed that it was not too easy for Kit to shoot the scene. "I learnt that men riding dragons is like a whole other thing, [rather] than a lady who rides a dragon. It's a little more uncomfortable for them," she shared.

She then went on to inform that even her brother Bennett works on the show but it turns out that she doesn’t love having him on set. She shared how awkward it got for her when he saw her filming her lovemaking scenes.

"He's in the camera department, which is brilliant. It's amazing," she said, adding about how awkward it got for her when he saw her filming her love making scenes. "There are some days when he’s like, 'Oh, I’ll swing by' because he's literally in the next unit that's, like, filming next door, and I'm like, 'No, it’s good! I'm good. You can stay there,'" she said and laughed off. "He's like, 'I just wanted to say hi, I haven't seen you in ages!' And I'm like, 'No.'"

Meanwhile, Episode 4 is soon to air and we’re eagerly waiting to see what’s next!