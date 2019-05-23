Game of Thrones fan theory reveals which character was the true winner

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 9.24 pm May 23 2019, 9.24 pm

Game of Thrones came to an end on Sunday after eight series and many fans were left fuming over the ending. Many of the characters fans thought would end up on the Iron Throne wound up either dead or walking away from their claim. Even the Iron Throne itself was no more after it was melted by Daenerys Targaryen's dragon shortly before Bran Stark was named as the surprising new ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. However, one Reddit user thinks there's more to the story, pointing out that Tyrion Lannister actually won Game of Thrones and nobody even noticed.

Not only was he the last remaining heir - but he was also given the power to choose the next ruler and totally change monarchy forever. In a lengthy thread, which now has three edits, user AgnostosTheosLogos wrote, "Tyrion won the Game of Thrones, broke the wheel, then gave up the prize. All without ever getting any of the credit. Cersei was Queen. Dany, the usurper, was dead. Jon, her killer, didn't want it. Guess what that means, f***ers? Tyrion was the next family member, by blood, to the throne. That's why they let him pick the next king, and make the ruling that the throne would no longer be passed by blood. We won. For a minute, at least. Then we made the best possible choice for the kingdom and abdicated the throne to the best possible ruler."

Of course, there is a significant debate on the post, but many readers rushed to agree there was some sense in it. One Reddit user replied, "The moment Grey Worm told him to keep his mouth shut I f***ing knew!!" another added, "Here's to the King in Chains! The shortest (both height and length of rule) and Final King of the 7 Kingdoms (as it became 6 after him), the breaker of the wheel (no more bloodline rulers), the true hero and Winner of the Game of Thrones! The most subversive victory in the entire story, so much so, that no one even noticed."