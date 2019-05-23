  3. Hollywood
Where will we see Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Maisie Williams after 'Game of Thrones'?

Hollywood

Game of Thrones fan theory reveals which character was the true winner

The Game of Thrones finale left many fans reeling – but one fan has come up with a theory which changes everything.

back
Bran StarkCerseiDaenerys TargaryenGame Of ThronesGOTIron ThroneTyrion Lannister
nextQuickies 23rd May 2019: PM Narendra Modi tweets his thoughts, Zoya Factor gets a new release date, David Dhawan calls Varun Dhawan's wedding stories bogus and more...

within