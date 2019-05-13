Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5: Fans bicker over the carnage of episode five

Debanu Das May 13 2019, 2.05 pm May 13 2019, 2.05 pm

Game of Thrones has had a pretty rough couple of days after Season 8 debuted. On May 13, the penultimate episode of the fictional drama dropped and boy did it get the internet talking. Game of Thrones always trends whenever an episode releases but this time things were different. The fifth episode, titled The Bells, had the internet divided on their opinions. The GOT series has a long list of characters and each of them have their own fans. After the outcome of today’s episode, netizens flooded twitter with reactions.

It goes without saying that this article has spoilers, much like our review of The Bells, and the written update. A large number of fans vented out their frustrations on David Benioff and DB Weiss for killing off some characters cheaply and ruining their stories. Case in point, Jamie and Cersei Lannister’s deaths. Another group of fans ranted on Daenerys losing her mind. She has witnessed the death of two of her dragons and is mad with anger. As such, she killed off an entire city full of innocent people to satiate her rage. She’s turning out to be just like the Mad Queen.

Team Daenerys vs Team Lannister vs Drogon

from what i've seen so far i could've wrote this season of GOT and it would've been about the same — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 13, 2019

Hold tf up, Catelyn Stark got her throat sliced and all that happened to Cersei was rocks falling on her?? IM LIVID #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/KyopXeCA6R — Danielle Svenson (@DSvenson3) May 13, 2019

You mean to tell me Cersei Lannister, the woman who blew up the Sept, did all these power moves, beheaded my homegirl, just to get killed by some rocks? #DemThrones #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/d43WRdutS9 — 👑 LEO (@_kingleo0) May 13, 2019

#GameOfThrones



Cersei: I don’t want our baby to die



The ceiling: pic.twitter.com/incpX7BpSv — no, im dirty dan (@LieutenantDan14) May 13, 2019

Jaime dying in Cersei’s arms after throwing seasons worth of character development in the trash #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/9sflJyz6OV — rachel (@rachel_bagley) May 13, 2019

THE LANNISTER CREW IS THE MOST TALENTED AND I WON'T HEAR OTHERWISE LENA HEADEY ALONE CAN OUTACT ANY ACTOR IF GIVEN 5 SECONDS OF SCREENTIME pic.twitter.com/g6KAC8jP8I — dani (@greatgerwig) May 13, 2019

Looks like in the end, the green-eyed that Arya would kill is not Cersei #GameofThrones #TheLastWar pic.twitter.com/Pocw7vAgrd — Ramlyn Grace (@RamlynGrace) May 13, 2019

Bran chilling in Winterfell while Daenerys kills everyone: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/KQKBLoAGL1 — MWV Highlights (@MWV_Highlights) May 13, 2019

Fans of the series usually debate over the events that occur in the film. There are many who support Daenerys in her quest to rule the land. Many hate her and love the Lannisters. Or even the Starks. The Bells showed several characters going out of their element, which is what led to the fury among fans.

The final episode of Game of Thrones is due on May 20. A lot of loose ends have been tied (read killed off) since the start of season eight. However, there are still a couple of burning questions that remain. We’re yet to find out about Arya’s plans, how Sansa is dealing with things after the Battle of Winterfell, does Jon become king, does he marry Daenerys, or does Daenerys begins a reign of tyranny?