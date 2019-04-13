Game Of Thrones fans, Shalmali Kholgade has got the perfect mood setter for you!

Ranjini Maitra April 15 2019, 7.20 pm April 15 2019, 7.20 pm

We have barely two days to go before the season finale of Game Of Thrones goes live. On a scale of one to ten, how excited are you? Let us tell you, you aren't the only one who has totally given in to the GoT fever. To set the mood just perfect, singer Shalmali Kholgade has come up with a unique GoT theme cover. She is accompanied by a gang which, we are sure, are all GoT fanatics as well!

The video is shot across an apartment (we guess the band took over the singer's Mumbai pad) is quite evidently inspired by the Night King and his gang i.e. the White Walkers. It has been shot by an invisible person who tries to escape but is slowly surrounded by a group of people who walk like zombies. The white walkers, who live beyond the wall, have already breached the wall and are now walking from the North to take over the Seven Kingdoms. The video by Shalmali Collective quite effectively pulls off the reference, we must say.

That has GoT to be a treat for all of you who've used the 'winter is coming' tagline a million times on Facebook in the last few days!

Shalmali, who began as a playback singer with Ishaaqzade and has gone on to give a number of hit tracks, is not to be heard very frequently, at least in Bollywood. But we hear she is doing a great job back home, including making her own songs and creating her singles.

And this GoT theme was another proof of how creative she can get!