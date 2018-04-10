Game of Thrones films the biggest battle scene ever, for 55 nights

Game of Thrones is still a year away and fans can’t wait to find out who becomes the ultimate ruler of the seven kingdoms. Unlike the previous GOT seasons where plot leaks and spoilers ruled the internet, the final GOT season has so far not seen too many revelations. The directors are reportedly shooting alternate endings of the film to counter leaks and hacks. One of the most memorable moments of GOT are the battle scenes and it looks like season 8 will have a big one.

A picture posted on Instagram by assistant director Jonathan Quinlan was picked up by Watchers on the Wall. Though it is now deleted, we have gleaned enough information from it to tell you that a big battle sequence was recently shot. The post noted that the team shot for 55 straight nights, enduring cold, snow, rain, mud and “the sheep shit of Toome and the winds of Magheramorne.”

The post also thanked all the hundreds of crew members who were involved with the sequence which is touted to be one of the biggest and most expensive battles ever filmed for television.

HBO recently said that several main characters from the show are likely to die in the next season. They also said that when the creators, David Benioff and DB Weiss read out the final words of the script, there was a 15-minute standing ovation.

With the team taking an entire year to produce the final season of GOT, fans are expecting a show that is packed to the brim with killings, plot twists, and politics. Here’s hoping that the makers don’t fill up the screen with excessive CGI and ignore the script.