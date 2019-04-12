Game of Thrones: For Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark, PIGS were more important than auditions

Divya Ramnani April 12 2019, 12.48 pm April 12 2019, 12.48 pm

Game of Thrones, a show which comprises of all kinds of drama, thrill, grandeur and deaths, is one of the most popular fantasy series ever made. And with just a few days to go for the eighth and the final season of GoT, the makers are doing their best to keep the buzz high. Fans across the globe are waiting to witness the hysteria… but before that, GoT’s cast knows how to keep them entertained, thanks to their interesting revelations. One such example is that of Maisie Williams, known for her portrayal of Arya Stark.

In an interview with InStyle Magazine, Williams confessed that she had almost skipped the auditions for GoT because she was rather interested in seeing a bunch of pigs. As a 13-year-old teen, Maisie wanted to attend a field trip to a pig’s farm! LOL! Well, we are thankful to Massie, that she chose Arya over the pigs or whoever influenced her to do so because we just can’t imagine anyone else as Arya Stark. This show has not only proved her caliber as an actor but also helped Maisie gain a crazy fan following over the years.

Further, Maisie also revealed that it has been a memorable journey and the entire team of GoT had got emotional on the last day of the shoot. “I just said a few things about how the industry has been really difficult but coming back to the show has always been worth it and that everyone was like a family to us. Everyone was pretty emotional by that point, having watched everyone wrap.” She added, “It is actually just been really lovely. For Sophie Turner and I, it was our first gig, really exciting but the established actors have always, always been really lovely. It will be interesting to see how we stay in touch.”

The last season of GoT will premiere in India on 16th April on Star World. Excited?