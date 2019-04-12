image
  3. Hollywood
Game of Thrones actor Massie Williams had almost missed the auditions for Arya Stark courtesy, PIGS!

Hollywood

Game of Thrones: For Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark, PIGS were more important than auditions

Can you imagine someone else in place of Massie Williams as Arya Stark? We definitely can't!

back
Arya StarkEntertainmentGame Of ThronesGame Of Thrones Season 8GOTGOT Season 8hollywoodMaisie WilliamsSophie Turner
nextQuickies 11th April 2019: Student of the year 2 posters, Shahid Kapoor and smoking, Prabhas to join Instagram and more...

within