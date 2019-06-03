Debanu Das June 03 2019, 6.50 pm June 03 2019, 6.50 pm

Game of Thrones had an incredible run up until the final season. The moment when they were supposed to redeem themselves, the makers went out of their way to blow it. There’s been widespread outrage over the underwhelming storytelling in season eight. While this went on, reports emerged that some of the cast were unhappy as well. However, it turns out that not everyone has seen the final season yet. This includes one of the major actors.

Gemma Whelan, who plays the role of Yara Greyjoy, apparently hasn’t watched the final season yet. Whelan made her debut on Game of Thrones in the second season and has since played a pivotal role in the series. Throughout the series, she was a strong force, but her presence faded towards the end. However, when it came to selecting the new king, she did have her say. Whelan has a good excuse for not having seen the final season.

We Do Not Sow!

Speaking to Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Whelan admitted that she didn’t have access to be able to watch it. "I haven't watched the end yet, no," she said. "I do know what happens. I came home and my husband was watching it and I saw the final bit but I haven't seen most of the series yet, because we didn't have internet in our house."