Game of Thrones had an incredible run up until the final season. The moment when they were supposed to redeem themselves, the makers went out of their way to blow it. There’s been widespread outrage over the underwhelming storytelling in season eight. While this went on, reports emerged that some of the cast were unhappy as well. However, it turns out that not everyone has seen the final season yet. This includes one of the major actors.
Gemma Whelan, who plays the role of Yara Greyjoy, apparently hasn’t watched the final season yet. Whelan made her debut on Game of Thrones in the second season and has since played a pivotal role in the series. Throughout the series, she was a strong force, but her presence faded towards the end. However, when it came to selecting the new king, she did have her say. Whelan has a good excuse for not having seen the final season.
We Do Not Sow!
Speaking to Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Whelan admitted that she didn’t have access to be able to watch it. "I haven't watched the end yet, no," she said. "I do know what happens. I came home and my husband was watching it and I saw the final bit but I haven't seen most of the series yet, because we didn't have internet in our house."
Well if Whelan's seen the final moments of the final episode then she's basically seen it all since there isn't much else to talk about! The actor clarified that she is a big fan of the series and is thankful for having played a part in it. "It was such a fun thing to do," she added. "It's hard to quantify – having that on your CV definitely changes things, but in terms of actually that being a tangible thing in your life, it's hard to know. But of course, it really does help."