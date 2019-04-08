Game of Thrones: Geogre W Bush’s head, twincest rape and other controversial moments

Debanu Das April 08 2019, 8.03 pm April 08 2019, 8.03 pm

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular fantasy series out there. The fan base of the franchise adores the dramatic events, the politics and also the killings depicted in the series. However, everything was not hunky dory for the franchise over the years given that Game of Thrones was embroiled in controversies. These disagreements between the fans and the makers were not just limited to characters and props, but also how the story deviated from the original novel.

George Bush’s severed head

GoT showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss found themselves in a spot of bother when a prop, resembling the severed head of George W Bush made an appearance on the show – impaled on a spike. The scene had the evil king Joffrey Baratheon showing off to Sansa Stark, the severed head of her own father. The camera then pans and shows the heads of several others and one of them resembled the head of former US president George W Bush.

Jamie Lannister forcing himself on Cersei

Jamie and Cersei’s incestuous relationship was a hush-hush affair in the Game of Thrones story. Jamie was characterized as a sadist and one who’d do anything for his sister, making him one of those hated characters. However, he redeemed himself by saving Brienne from her death. Just when it looked like he was redeeming himself, he returned to King's Landing and forced himself on Cersei – on the same altar where their recently murdered son lay. "The scene was always intended to be disturbing… but I do regret if it has disturbed people for the wrong reasons," George RR Martin was quoted as saying by the media.

Moving away from the books

As it often happens, films take a stark turn from what originally happens in the books. GoT was no different. While the first season stuck to events in the books, the subsequent seasons veered away. One of the most notable ones includes the changing of Asha Greyjoy’s name to Yara. The makers said that Asha sounded similar to Osha, a Wildling who looked after Bran and Rickon. The role of Catelyn Stark was ended just after the Red Wedding, whereas in the book, she manifests herself as a ghost named Lady Stoneheart.

Filming a nude scene in front of a church

Remember that infamous scene where Cersei was forced to walk naked in the streets of King’s Landing? The producers wanted to shoot it in front of the Church of St Nicholas in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The church didn’t like the idea of nudity and reportedly pressurised the city to reject the show’s pleas to film there. However, the permission was later granted, on the condition that a fake church was set up in case there were any shots that required filming inside the church building.

An actress refused to film nude scenes

Oona Chaplin, who plays the role of Rob Stark's wife Talisa, reportedly said that an actress on the sets said she doesn’t want to do any more nude scenes. While Chaplin never revealed the name of the actress, she said that she had “got her kit off the most", in a chat with Telegraph. The unknown actress was quoted as saying: "I want to be known for my acting, not for my breasts."