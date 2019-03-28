Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the season's finale

Darshana Devi March 28 2019, 4.27 pm March 28 2019, 4.27 pm

HBO’s fantasy thriller Game Of Thrones has taken the world by storm. Since its debut in 2011, GoT has been the most loved and anticipated show on TV. The past season aired in 2017 and after a good long gap, season 8 will finally be hitting our screens in a couple of days. The upcoming season also marks the finale of the this insanely popular series. After the teasers, posters, trailer and the runtime, here’s something which can be billed as a bonus for fans. Exactly a week after the finale, a two-hour long documentary will premiere on the channel.

The documentary, titled Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch, will air on May 26. Helmed by Jeanie Finlay, the show ‘delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.’ The channel further describes the documentary as ‘an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers.’

Like always, the show has been surrounded by multiple speculations. While there are some saying that Arya Stark will be killing Cersei Lannister, the others are talking about Jon Snow and Daenerys’ wedding. Quite a few are also talking about Bran being the original Night King and the ultimate winner of the throne. Some are even looking forward to Arya sitting on the throne. Well, all our assumptions will finally come to an end soon. GOT season 8 will premiere worldwide on April 14. We can't wait...