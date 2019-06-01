Darshana Devi June 01 2019, 6.57 pm June 01 2019, 6.57 pm

It’s been over 20 days since Game Of Thrones bid farewell to us but it goes without saying that getting over the show isn’t that easy. It’s heartbreaking to note that the larger than life series is finally over and yeah, it does feel weird. The final season, however, didn’t turn up the way most of us expected. In fact, season 8 has been termed ‘disappointing’ for leaving so many questions unresolved and rushing through the formerly slow-paced story. The one out of all the shocking events in the season was Bran Stark winning the throne. Who would have imagined the tiny kid, who was pushed out of the tower in the first episode of the first season, would one day rule six kingdoms! Opening up on the same, Isaac Hempstead Wright revealed that Bran’s ending was the choice of the creator of the series, George RR Martin.

“David (Benioff) and Dan (Weiss) told me there were two things George R.R. Martin had planned for Bran, and that was the Hodor revelation, and that he would be king," he shared in a recent interview adding that for him it was a good wrap up. “So that’s pretty special to be directly involved in something that is part of George’s vision. It was a really nice way to wrap it up."

Bran Stark's ending was George R. R. Martin's idea

He also said that he initially thought that the Bran Stark ending scene was nothing but a joke. “When I got to the in the last episode and they’re like, ‘What about Bran?’ I had to get up and pace around the room,” Wright explained. “I genuinely thought it was a joke script and that David and Dan sent to everyone a script with their own character ends up on the Iron Throne. ‘Yeah, good one guys. Oh s—, it’s actually real?’”

Isaac Hempstead Wright reveals that Bran Stark's ending was George R. R. Martin's idea