Game Of Thrones: Jon Snow and Arya Stark reunite in this new promo

Darshana Devi April 01 2019, 10.39 pm April 01 2019, 10.39 pm

‘Who takes over the Iron Throne?’ is one question that fans have been looking forward to finding an answer to. Yes, we ‘re talking about Game Of Thrones here, whose upcoming and also the final season will be soon hitting our lappy screens soon. After successfully keeping the details under wraps, the makers started unveiling one poster after another, followed by the hugely anticipated trailer. But now, here’s another treat for us! We have not just one, but two new promos of Season 8.

Much to our delight, Season 8 marks the reunion of the Stark siblings, Jon Snow and Arya Stark! The first promo, dropped by HBO, opens with Jon standing beneath a Weirwood tree in Winterfell and the camera slowly pans to reveal that Arya stands behind him. We can’t help but control our excitement as the duo’s reunion is something we have been waiting desperately for since the brother-sister part ways in season one. Although we don’t see them interacting in the small clip, the two being just a few steps away from each other confirms their reunion!

In the second promo, put up by fan pages on Twitter and that appears to be leaked, shows Tyrion Lannister telling someone, “We must fight together now, or die.” We then see Tyrion along with Varys and Ser Davos Seaworth looking at the sky with astonishment as one of Daenerys’ dragons pass above them. This has raised the question if Jon could be the one riding the dragon considering the men’s shocking expressions despite witnessing the spectacle of the dragons multiple times earlier. Cersei, on the other hand, is shown fierce as always. The promo also gives us a sneak-peek of the biggest battle scene and we are already left with goosebumps!

NEW GAME OF THRONES PROMO pic.twitter.com/OK0PTAT8VM — ً (@radiclffe) April 1, 2019

The fantasy series returns one last time on April 14 and will have six new episodes of 60-90 minutes runtime. How excited are you?