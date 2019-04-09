Game of Thrones: Jon Snow’s heritage, the Great War and what else to expect from Season 8

Debanu Das April 09 2019, 6.28 pm April 09 2019, 6.28 pm

The epic fantasy saga Game of Thrones is nearing its conclusion. The showrunners have built up the suspense over the course of the years with the story’s various plots. Game of Thrones is well-known for its uncanny ability to shock people with its twists and sudden character deaths. Season 8 is touted to be the most shocking of all seasons in the history of the franchise. After all, all the events that occurred in the previous season have led up to this finale.

Much is expected from season 8. Fans have been filling up internet forums with several theories of what might happen in the upcoming series. Many spent hours figuring out what may or may not take place, who might die or live, and most importantly, who wins the Iron Throne. However, there are a few key expectations that are common among fans. Here’s a look at them:

Jon learns about his heritage

.@GameOfThrones cast & crew celebrated the eighth and final season's world premiere last night at @RadioCity in New York. The show returns to @HBO Sunday, April 14 at 9PM.



[📸: FilmMagic for HBO] #GameofThrones #GoTPremiereNYC pic.twitter.com/HaZbrA42Fv — HBO PR (@HBOPR) April 4, 2019

Season seven ended with the viewers discovering Jon Snow’s true heritage. Jon doesn’t know it yet, and neither does Daenerys, his lover and now his aunt. Since it is now clear that he’s a Targaryen, there’s a possibility that he might take ownership and ride one of the dragons. Jon once petted Drogon, surprising Dany, and if he rides Rhaegal, the dragon named after his father, that’d be pretty cool. It will be interesting to find out how Sam and Gilly reveal Jon his secret and his reactions.

The Great War

This is perhaps one of the most awaited moments of GoT. The war between the armies of man and the hordes of White Walkers is one of the biggest themes of the story – something that was teased from the first episode. Now that an undead Viserion destroyed the Wall, the Night King and his army have full access to the seven kingdoms. It is up to Jon and Dany, along with their allies to face them.

The war of Winterfell.

Winterfell is the immediate kingdom that falls south of the Wall. The army of the dead has to get past that bastion in order to go further south. Winterfell has not seen a lot of battles over the past seasons so it will be interesting to figure out how the castle and its men hold up. With the possibility of Daenerys taking charge of Winterfell, the reaction of Sansa and Arya Stark will be interesting to note.

Jamie and Cersei’s relationship

7 more sleeps until the final season begins. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/AvkBVIi28u — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 8, 2019

Cersei Lannister is hell-bent on world domination, but Jamie realises that there are other things to worry about – such as the White Walkers. It was revealed that Cersei wants to go back on her promise to help Dany and Jon in their fight against the White Walkers. Jamie didn’t seem too happy with that plan and was seen walking away.

Bran Stark and his usefulness

Bran’s abilities as a warg help him take control over animals. He also has with him the secret of Jon’s heritage and is racing back to Winterfell. However, some fan theories suggest that Bran might use his abilities and become the next Night King.