Debanu Das June 06 2019, 5.37 pm June 06 2019, 5.37 pm

Game of Thrones usually sets off a rollercoaster of emotions, but rarely does it make you want to gag. That’s exactly what Kit Harrington did, as per a BTS video, after kissing his co-star Emilia Clarke, on the sets during a filming session. You might think that it was a mean thing to do – making a weird face right after snogging someone – but do remember whom these actors are playing. Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow are more than just lovers – they’re aunt and nephew – and they’ve been pretty steady.

The revelation of Jon and Daenerys’ relationship was one of the most traumatic moments in Game of Thrones. We all loved how their romance blossomed but the shock of learning that the couple is actually related sent shivers down everyone. What made it worse was that the viewer knew it, and witnessed them go at it, helplessly. While we found it hard to fathom, life was harder for the actors, for they had embodied themselves into the characters.

Thus what would’ve been a normal snog turned out to be too gross for Kit to handle. Emilia however, kept her composure and completed the scene. Perhaps she’s every bit as ruthless as Daenerys was turning out to be!