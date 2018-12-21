Hollywood Game Of Thrones: Lain Glen reveals that the producers are 'paranoid' about spoilers Darshana Devi December 20 2018, 8.27 pm December 20 2018, 8.27 pm

One of the most successful shows of the decade, Game Of Thrones, is airing its final season in April. It goes without saying that fans are just counting days for the same. Season 8 is still four months away and with very little exposed about it, fans have been endlessly theorising about the fantasy drama. We all are aware that the show has suffered leaks before its airing date, multiple times. Talking about the same, Lain Glen, Jorah Mormont in the series, gave some insights on to the extent the show’s producers go to, to avoid spoilers.

The popular actor also revealed that the makers are ‘paranoid’ about fans spoiling the show. "They’re absolutely paranoid now about anyone finding out anything about the series and spoiling it,” he spoke to BBC radio broadcast on Friday. “We weren’t allowed a written word on a page. Everything was accessed through iPads with different security you had to get through to access it, which caused a problem for the actors, I have to say. But we found a way, either on phones or with pads…for it to be available on set."

HBO unveiled a promo video of the show which has raised the anticipation level notches higher. Reportedly, the season will run shorter than the usual six episodes.