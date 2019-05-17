Game of Thrones: Lena Headey appeared for 25 minutes, got paid $US1.2 million

Debanu Das May 17 2019, 12.04 am May 17 2019, 12.04 am

Cersei Lannister is one of those characters whom we love to hate. She ranks right up there with King Joffrey. Cersei is cruel, manipulative and also emotional. Her way of life is simple: protect what you own at all costs. Undoubtedly, she is one of the most complex characters in the series and we have none other than the talented Lena Headey essaying her role. Through the course of the eight seasons, she made Cersei into one of the most powerful characters in the series.

In 2017, Variety had reported that the five main actors of the series (Headey, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), were paid about $US 500,000 per episode for the seventh season. The Hollywood Reporter noted that for the final season, they’re being paid around $US1.2 million. No doubt that’s a truckload of money. The final season of Game of Thrones will have six episodes. So far, only five have aired and there’s been a run time of 434 mines.

Without Cersei, there's no Game of Thrones

Fox News noted that Headey has a screen time of only 25 minutes in three of the episodes that have aired. According to their calculation, her salary per minute amounted to $48,000.

Adieu Cersei, Jamie!

And finally, here’s what got us stumped: For most of season eight, all Headey’s character did on screen was to sip wine while standing pretty near a window. Of course, in the fourth and fifth episodes, she had to do a bit more than that. On episode four, she had a screen time of a little over 10 minutes, and on her fifth episode, she had approximately 10 minutes and 13 seconds! Our wallets are shuddering at the thought!

Of course, we must note that there’s a lot that goes into making a show. She obviously had to work for more than just those 25 minutes. In the film industry, there are often multiple takes, reshoots and changes of plans. The final product often has several scenes deleted. Finally, we also think that Headey deserved every cent that she was paid. Cersei may be dead, but Game of Thrones couldn’t have existed without her.