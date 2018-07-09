Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams’ farewell message hints at the FATE of Arya Stark!

While the final season of Game Of Thrones is still a year away, ‘goodbye’ posts of our favourite stars from the hit series have started pouring in, and nostalgia waves are hitting high. Just after ‘the mother of dragons’ Emilia Clarke bid farewell to the award-winning fantasy show, it’s now Maisie Williams who has wrapped her innings on the show.

Maisie, who plays Arya Stark of Winterfell in Game Of Thrones, took to Instagram to share her goodbye post with a picture of shoes that are splattered with red, signifying an end to the bloody series and the fate of Arya Stark, the fighter.

What raises our curiosity is one of her hashtags which read ‘#lastwomanstanding’. Does that mean that Arya is the last woman to stand and fight in the universe created by Martin? Does it hint at the deaths of Sansa Stark, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister? Well, if this is the case, we just cannot keep calm. 2019 is too far away. Will the ‘face-less’ Stark kid being one of the final characters to survive in the show? So does that also hint at Arya turning out to be the one behind the mask of Night King? You never know!

Over the seasons, we have seen Arya taking the slow and steady race and growing into a fearless young fighter, who also turns into a master killer. While the speculations of who will be the ultimate survivor to win the throne are still in place, let’s keep calm for 2019 for the eighth season to finally come back to the small screen!