Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams has a message for those who got awkward with her intimate scene

Darshana Devi April 24 2019, 11.48 pm April 24 2019, 11.48 pm

The second episode of Game Of Thrones aired on Monday morning and brought in so many speculations. With so many reunions, which GOT fans are not used to, there are assumptions now that the next episode is probably going to showcase many deaths. However, there’s one scene from the episode that we aren’t getting over. It’s the scene where Arya Stark loses her virginity to Gendry. Right after the episode, Twitter was flooded with fans talking endlessly about that one particular scene. While a few celebrated Arya growing up and losing her virginity, others felt ‘uncomfortable’ watching Arya like that. They felt that her character didn’t fit the scene and she was ‘too young’ for it. But Maisie Williams, who portrayed Arya in the show, has a message for fans who felt awkward watching the scene.

Through a tweet, she expressed that she herself was very embarrassed by the scene. She explained by saying that the same scene was probably watched by her family members too.

Have a look at Maisie’s hilarious tweet here:

if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 23, 2019

Just a day back, Maisie got candid on how it was awkward for her while filming the scene. “In the beginning, everyone was really respectful,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “No one wants to make you feel uncomfortable which kind of makes you feel more uncomfortable, because no one wants to look at anything that they shouldn’t look at, which in turn makes you feel like you look awful because everyone is kind of like (averting their eyes). You want people to act more normal,” she said.

But surprisingly, she initially thought it was a prank. “At first, I thought it was a prank,” she told said. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And (the showrunners) were like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f—k!”

The third and the most-anticipated episode of GOT, that will feature the Battle Of Winterfell, is to be aired on Monday and we’re waiting with bated breath.