Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams thought her intimate scene was nothing but a prank

Darshana Devi April 23 2019, 7.48 pm April 23 2019, 7.48 pm

All we care about these days is Game Of Thrones. Season 8 is just 2 episodes old and our mind is filled with flashes of the reunions, revelations and emotional moments between our favourite characters. But there’s one scene that beats them all. Yes, of course, we’re talking about the Arya Stark-Gendry love-making scene. The intimate scene, being Maisie Williams’ first ever on the show, not only left us stumped but also left us questioning the actor’s age. Well, it’s not just you, Maisie herself is shocked. You would be surprised to note that she initially thought it was a prank.

Maisie recently revealed that when she found out her character is losing her virginity to Gendry (played by Joe Dempsie), she was under the impression that the makers were kidding. “At first, I thought it was a prank,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And (the showrunners) were like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f—k!” She added that she accepted it only by the time the scene was narrated out loud at the final season table read.

“I got to the read-through and I’m reading the scene and thought, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to do this. When do I shoot this? I need to go to the gym,’” she recalled.

She also mentioned that the co-creators David Benioff and DB Weiss let her decide how much she wanted to show. “David and Dan were like: ‘You can show as much or as little as you want,’” she said. “So I kept myself pretty private. I don’t think it’s important for Arya to flash. This beat isn’t really about that. And everybody else has already done it on the show, so …”

Having said that, things got awkward for her when she actually had to get into the scene. “In the beginning, everyone was really respectful,” she said. “No one wants to make you feel uncomfortable which kind of makes you feel more uncomfortable, because no one wants to look at anything that they shouldn’t look at, which in turn makes you feel like you look awful because everyone is kind of like (averting their eyes). You want people to act more normal.”

Elaborating on how she could finally do it, she concluded saying, “Then [the scene] was rushed. We were (directed by) David Nutter, who has a habit of speaking fast anyway. By the end we’re rushing to finish the scene and David is going, ‘Okay, you’re going to come in and do this and do that and, great, take your top off’ — and then walked off. And I’m like … ‘Okay. Let’s do it.’”