  3. Hollywood
Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams uses Sophie Turner's video to explain her reaction to the heroic Arya Stark scene

Hollywood

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams uses Sophie Turner's video to explain her reaction to the heroic Arya Stark scene

Maisie Williams has finally reacted to Arya Stark killing Night King scene on Game Of Thrones.

back
Arya StarkGame Of ThronesGOTMaisie WilliamsNight KingSansa StarkSophie Turner
nextDr Strange is the reason Avengers: Endgame broke all box office records

within