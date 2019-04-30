Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams uses Sophie Turner's video to explain her reaction to the heroic Arya Stark scene

Darshana Devi April 30 2019, 10.22 am April 30 2019, 10.22 am

Talk about Game Of Thrones and we will have an infinite number of things to describe why we’re obsessed with it. But there’s one thing about the show that needs to be mentioned every time we recall our favourite scenes. It’s the chemistry between Arya Stark (portrayed by Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). The Stark sisters are not only pals on set but are true BFFs in real life too. Right now, all that the GOT fans are endlessly talking about is Arya Stark’s heroic scene with the Night King. Who would have thought that the tiny dot will turn out to be the ultimate killer and create one of the most legendary scenes on the show!

The epic twist has left us speechless, but who else could be happier than Williams herself. While the rest of the world, including Turner, have sung praises for Arya, Maisie finally reacted to the scene on Tuesday. She described her response with a BTS video of Turner. The clip, seemingly shot on the ramparts of Winterfell, sees Turner crooning and dancing while hitting a snowball off the balcony. Maisie used the clip to explain how exactly she's feeling after the episode. She also quoted ‘not today’ in her caption, the response she learned from her sword fighting instructor Syrio Forel in season 1 and it went on to be counted amongst the iconic dialogues on the show. Maisie didn’t miss out on the now-dead Night King too and added a picture of him right after Turner’s video. The never-seen-before picture of the king of White Walkers, played by Vladimir Furdik, shows him posing while pointing at the camera and fully dressed up as his character.

Take a look at Maisie’s post here:

View this post on Instagram how am feeling after that episode. not today bby 👋🏻 A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Apr 29, 2019 at 12:44pm PDT

The Battle Of Winterfell was as bloodshed as we expected it to be after two long episodes full of reunions and manipulations. What do you think is up next to thrill us more? Well, let’s wait for Monday and keep speculating, as we never know the theories might just turn out to be true!