  3. Hollywood
Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams wanted Arya Stark to execute Cersei Lannister

Hollywood

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams wanted Arya Stark to execute Cersei Lannister

Maisie Williams wanted Arya Stark to use her skills as a trained faceless assassin to kill Cersei.

back
Arya StarkCersei LannisterDaenerysEntertainmentGame Of ThroneshollywoodJon SnowMaisie WilliamsTyion
nextJustalkin Episode 63: Aladdin, The Lion King and more; animated movies making a comeback

within