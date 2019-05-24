Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams wanted Arya Stark to execute Cersei Lannister

Darshana Devi May 24 2019, 3.38 pm May 24 2019, 3.38 pm

Season 8 of Game of Thrones was a big disappointment for many. While some criticised the makers for ending it abruptly with quite a few unfinished chapters, others were unhappy with Jon Snow’s ending and Bran Stark taking the throne, having done absolutely nothing over the seasons! The same way, there are many who are dissatisfied with Arya Stark never confronting Cersei Lannister about the latter being in her hit assassination list for years. Just like you, Maisie Williams, who portrays Arya in the series, herself wanted her character to use her skills as a trained faceless assassin to kill Cersei. She recently revealed the same in an interview with the Entertainment Weekly.

“I just wanted to be on set with Lena again, she’s good fun,” she explained. “And I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too. Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal its Arya]’ and they’re both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been.” She further added that her final conversation with The Hound (Rory McCann) got her thinking about her character.

“The Hound says, ‘You want to be like me? You want to live your life like me?’ In my head, the answer was: ‘Yeah.’ But I guess sleeping with Gendry (Joe Dempsie), seeing Jon (Kit Harington) again, realizing she’s not just fighting for herself anymore but also her family — it’s bringing up all these human emotions that Arya hasn’t felt for a long time,” the actor said.

“When The Hound asks her if she has another option, all of a sudden there are so many more things in [Arya’s] life that she can live for, that she can do. It was a shock for me because that wasn’t how I envisioned her arc going this year. Then I realized there were other things I could play, bringing Arya back to being a 16-year-old again,” she continued.

Maisie concluded saying that it might not be a Game Of Thrones ending for Arya, but it surely was a ‘happy ending’. “It gave me a place to take Arya that I never thought I’d go with her again,” she said.

The toughest part, however, remains. No Arya and her bravery, no Daenerys and her dragons, no Jon and his charm, No Tyrion and his wit…no GOT anymore! Life is hard!