Game of Thrones: New BTS documentary shows a wistful Kit Harrington and a smiling Sophie Turner

Debanu Das May 15 2019, 11.54 pm May 15 2019, 11.54 pm

May 19 is more than just the end of the Lok Sabha elections. It is also the day when we bid adieu to Game of Thrones for good. While the new season managed to disappoint several fans, the series itself is a massive success. Game of Thrones has been broadcasting on HBO for years, and to sign off with a high, the makers decided to produce a documentary on the series titled The Last Watch.

There’s only one more episode left before Game of Thrones wraps up. The two-hour documentary will premiere a week after the sixth episode. A trailer of the same was released recently. The minute-long clip looks like it’ll contain several behind the scenes shots that went into the making of the final season. Of course, the makers made sure that there are no spoilers in the video so you can happily watch it below.

The Watch ends with HBO's documentary

The clip is sure to bring a tear or two in the eyes of fans. The trailer itself shows Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), getting teary-eyed as the filming draws to a close. Showrunner DB Weiss is also featured in the clip. “Here we are at the last table read,” Weiss says in the trailer. “It’s like looking around and seeing your family.” Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), can be seen with a satisfied smile while Rory McCann (The Hound) has a huge smile on his face.

Besides the documentary, HBO is also working on a couple of spin-offs for the series. If reports are to be believed, they’re likely to be prequels to the events of the current series. Gamespot reports that one of the prequels will be starring Naomi Watts and will begin filming later this year. Not a lot is known about the prequels, except that they are set thousands of years before the events of the present series.