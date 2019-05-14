Game Of Thrones: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau pays tribute to co star Lena Headey

Darshana Devi May 14 2019, 9.17 am May 14 2019, 9.17 am

We’re finally done with the second last episode of the final season of Game Of Thrones and we must admit, we just can’t stop speculating about what can possibly happen in the upcoming episode. Episode 5 saw Daenerys Targaryen’s transformation into a mad queen who wreaked mayhem in King’s Landing. As expected, we witnessed the callous Cersei Lannister (played by Lena Headey) meeting her end and surprisingly, it happened to be in her brother/love-interest Jaime Lannister’s (portrayed by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) arms. The latter is the man she loved the most in the world after her children. As the two supposedly bid farewell to the show (you never know), Nikolaj, on Tuesday, penned a sweet post for his onscreen better-half.

Nikolaj took to Instagram and shared a few BTS images from the day they shot for the fifth episode. The pictures have the two making goofy expressions while they pose for the camera. Nikolaj, in his caption, called Lena ‘the best, sweetest and most wonderful sister from another mother’. He signed off writing that he had a fun decade working for the show. Even Lena put up a heart-melting post for her character Cersei, which has been one of the most intriguing characters since the beginning.

Take a look at Nikolaj’s post for Lena here:

Lena’s post has a grey-scale image of herself and through which, she expressed her gratitude to fans who have been her support all the way. Here’s her post:

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she also revealed how she and Nikolaj both agree that Cersei’s death was very fitting. “The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her,” she said. “They came into the world together and now they leave together.”

“I think the biggest surprise is he came back for her. Cersei realizes just how she loves him and just how much he loves her. It’s the most authentic connection she’s ever had. Ultimately they belong together,” she added.

She concluded saying, “It’s maybe the first time that Cersei has been at peace.”