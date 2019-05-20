Game of Thrones: Petition to remake season 8 gets over 1 million signatures

Debanu Das May 20 2019, 5.30 pm May 20 2019, 5.30 pm

The last episode of Game of Thrones aired on May 19 and it carried on the trend of poor reviews of the past episodes in season eight. Many criticised the character development and also the predictability of the show. The amount of disappointment was unnerving and eventually, a Change.org campaign started in the hopes of remaking the season. Initially, there were a few thousand signatures, now that number has increased. Correction, it is increasing.

As on May 20, as many as 1,176,281 people have signed it. The petition demands that the final season be remade with ‘competent writers.’ "David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," reads the petition. "This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!"

GOT probably won't be remade, but at least you can show off your frustration

Of course, not much is known about the guy who started it, except that he goes by the name Dylan D. He says that he began the petition following the fourth episode of the eighth season since he was “just so disappointed and angry. It was simply me venting a bit." After he posted it on social media, the petition caught up and it has been getting a steady stream of supporters.

Dylan mentioned that he hopes that George RR Martin, (the man who penned the books), joins into HBO’s production team and provides a better conclusion to the series.

It is unlikely for HBO to remake the season, considering the amount of effort it would take. However, if you are one of those people who are disappointed with season eight of GOT, you can vent your frustration and sign on Dylan’s petition. It might not get you anywhere, but at least, you can be sure that there are many around who are pissed off, just like you.