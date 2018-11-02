Game of Thrones prequel: After Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse ‘GOT’ lucky

Josh Whitehouse who is famous for his extremely horny period drama, Poldark, has grabbed another project. Well, the lad is all set to become more prominent, as after Naomi Watts, its Josh who has been roped in to be a part of HBO’s much anticipated Game of Thrones prequel.

According to the Network, the story of GOT rewind is set thousands of years in the past than the actual events of the original series. The plot is set during the transition era between the Age of Heroes and a period of darkness called The Long Night. However, no deets over Whitehouse’ character in the prequel have been revealed. He is currently busy with the remake of 1983’s romantic comedy, Valley Girl.

A quote in Deadline over Josh’ entry in GOT prequel reads, “HBO has set Josh Whitehouse to a lead role in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel pilot from writer Jane Goldman and author/GOT co-executive producer George R.R. Martin that has Naomi Watts heading a fast-forming ensemble cast... The story line and roles are being kept close to the vest at HBO, which would not comment.”

We are pretty excited!