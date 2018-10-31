Game of Thrones prequel: Naomi Watts first to come onboard

Game of Thrones prequel now has a character addition! As per reports in Variety, Naomi Watts who is known for her roles in films like The King Kong and The Ring, has been cast for a lead role in the prequel series. She is the first actor to be announced for the upcoming spin-off show.

And as if it is a tradition, no details over her character have been unveiled. But the reports do highlight something about Naomi’s character as she is said to be playing a charismatic socialite who’s hiding a dark secret. This news might not be new to the diehard fans of GOT, as many fan theories talking about Naomi’s presence in prequel have already made their way to the internet.

Though we know nothing about the storyline of the prequel, but as per few announcements, it will take the viewers thousands of year back from the ongoing events in Game of Thrones. Last summer, Casey Bloys, HBP’s president of programming said that the spin-off series will not air until the current GOT series comes to an end. "The number-one priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones," he told reporters at the time, per Digital Spy. "I don't want to do anything with a spin-off or anything that detracts or distracts from that."

Game of Thrones final part will make its way in 2019.