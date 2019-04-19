Game Of Thrones: Richard Madden's throwback photo will make you miss Robb Stark

Darshana Devi April 19 2019, 6.41 pm April 19 2019, 6.41 pm

Now that Game Of Thrones’ season 8 has finally commenced, we can’t help but talk endlessly about what will happen next. Here and there, fans have only been trying to dig out theories to discover the fate of the characters. While many are supremely happy to witness their favourite characters back on screen, there are others who are majorly missing the deceased characters. Richard Madden, who portrayed Robb Stark till season 3 in the series, is one of them. The actor, on Friday, released a throwback picture with his co-stars Kit Harington - Jon Snow and Alfie Allen - Theon Greyjoy.

The picture happens to be from a decade ago, taken during the first read-through of GOT season 1 episode 1. In it, a young Richard is seen making a goofy expression while posing happily alongside his two co-stars. Robb was killed off in the brutal Red Wedding episode of season 3. Meanwhile, Theon has decided to stand with the Starks in their battle against the deadly White Walkers. Kit, on the other hand, was murdered in the last episode of season 5 but was resurrected in season 6. Needless to say, the picture has made us miss Robb even more!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, Richard shared his prediction of who’s going to be the winner of the coveted Iron Throne. “I kind of think it’s just going to be three dragons flying around and everyone else is dead. It’s a possibility!” he said.

Further sharing how he has kept up on the show since his departure, he said, “I can’t wait for the new season. I kind of don’t recognize that I was in it anymore because I’ve been watching so many years of it, and they talk about Robb Stark and I know who he is but I don’t see myself in that role. I’m just a viewer now, which is so good. That was one of the bad things about being in the show is you got the scripts so you knew what was going to happen next, and I’ve not had that for years, so now I can just truly enjoy it as a viewer, which is thrilling.”