Darshana Devi June 25 2019, 6.30 pm June 25 2019, 6.30 pm

It has been over a month since Game Of Thrones bid us farewell. Can you believe it? The show gifted us some of the most memorable characters, who with time, became a part of our lives. Season 8, with its random Starbucks coffee cup, Jaime Lannister’s hand and the water bottle, irked a lot of fans, who showered their criticism on social media. However, for the cast and the crew, GOT will certainly be the most important chapter of their lives. We wonder how tough the last day on the sets must have been for them, especially the ones who have grown up on the show.

A new BTS video, which is currently doing the rounds on social media, has Sophie Turner, who played the immensely adored Sansa Stark in the series, breaking down after filming her last scene. And why not, she was one character whose evolution from the timid Sansa to a fearless Queen in the North is something which is beyond comparison to anything else. The clip sees Sophie rubbing off tears from her eyes as she receives a thank you speech from the showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. It then cuts to Sophie sharing, “The past nearly 10 years have been unbelievable. It has taken me from a child to an adult. I feel ready now. It has been like a training course for life.” It ends with the scene where the residents of Winterfell shout out ‘Queen in the North’ as she takes the throne. Aren’t you with goosebumps already?

Take a look at Sophie Turner breaking down on the sets of Game Of Thrones here:

View this post on Instagram Sophie Turner’s last day on the set of Game of Thrones A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gameofthronesnotofficial) on Jun 25, 2019 at 12:41am PDT

Talking about wrapping up her final scenes, she earlier told Vogue, "I couldn't control myself! I cried for hours and hours once it wrapped. It was like leaving behind a character that I've grown up with. It's almost like a death."