Game Of Thrones season 1 recap: House Stark is in disarray as Joffrey rules King's Landing

Darshana Devi April 04 2019, 3.47 pm April 04 2019, 3.47 pm

As Game Of Thrones returns with its 8th and the final season on April 14, everyone is swapping fan theories, brushing up on the show’s trivia, and trying their best to catch up with all the past seasons of the fantasy series. While most of us have been planning to sit and binge watch all the previous seasons of the show, episode by episode, we know that realistically, we are not going to make it. Hence we have brought you a recap of the very first season of GOT.

Season 1 opens on the continent of Westeros, by introducing a threat from beyond the Wall. A supernatural species named the White Walkers kill a man belonging to Night’s Watch, an army that protects the Seven Kingdoms from the White Walkers. Ned Stark is offered to become Hand of the king (or chief advisor) by King Robert Baratheon. Ned would be replacing the recently deceased Jon Arryn, Ned’s mentor. On the other hand, Ned’s youngest son Bran discovers Queen Cersei and her brother Jaime in the midst of an incestuous sexual act in a tower. Upon noticing Bran, Jaime pushes Bran off a window. Bran injures himself after falling and is left paralyzed. Meanwhile, Ned agrees to the offer of being a chief advisor, intending to find out the truth of Arryn’s murder. In Essos, the Targaryens are planning to invade Westeros and win the Iron Throne which is rightfully theirs. As a part of that plan, Prince Viserys Targaryen sells his younger sister Daenerys to the Dothraki tribal leader, Khal Drogo, in exchange for the service of the latter's army.

Meanwhile, at the Wall, it has dawned that the White Walkers have awakened and are now marching towards it. Post a series of ups and downs, a big shock awaits at the end that brings the death of Ned after Joffrey (Cersei’s son) orders his execution.

Here’s a list of the characters killed in the season.

1) Jon Arryn (Poisoned by his wife Lysa on Peter Baelish's order).

2) Viserys Targaryen (Killed by Khal Drogo for disrespecting Daenerys).

3) Robert Baratheon (Killed by a boar).

4) Eddard Stark (Beheaded by Ilyn Payne on Joffrey's orders).

5) Khal Drogo (Smothered in a mercy killing by Daenerys Targaryen, after being cursed by Mirri Maz Duur).