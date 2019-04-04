Game Of Thrones season 2 recap: From Joffrey's battle for the throne to Daenerys' dragons

Darshana Devi April 04 2019, 3.46 pm April 04 2019, 3.46 pm

Game Of Thrones season 8 is knocking at the door and we can’t help but count every minute impatiently. With just a few days remaining for the upcoming season to premiere, many of us are planning to have a quick revision of the major episodes of the show. It is natural to be unable to recall the multiple conspiracies, battles and deaths spread across the series. Hence we have brought you a quick summary of the seasons, one by one, to get you geared up to witness the biggest battle of the year.

After a series of deaths in season 1, season 2 shows the Seven Kingdoms at war, with the King in the North, Robb Stark battling to win the independence of his people. He soon realizes he needs to win the allegiance of the Iron Islands for his cause and sends his best friend Theon Greyjoy, to the Iron Islands to forge an alliance with his father, Lord Balon Greyjoy. Meanwhile, at the House Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon holds the Iron Throne but later his uncle Renly also lays claim to it. Amidst their struggle for the throne, Tyrion Lannister arrives in King’s Landing to take matters in his hand, however, his sister Cersei, who is also the queen mother, comes in conflict with him.

On the other hand, the late Robert Baratheon and Renly’s brother Stannis Baratheon also comes to fight for the throne. Standing by him is Melisandre and Ser Davos Seaworth, who serve as his advisors. In the east, Daenerys Targaryen comes out unharmed from the big fire and hatches three dragons that eventually grow into petrifying monsters that can destroy cities at her command. Dany and her small team try to find new allies to help her win the Iron Throne.

In the north, the army of Night’s Watch investigates rumours of wildings gathering in the mountains