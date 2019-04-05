Game Of Thrones Season 3 recap: The Red Wedding and Bran's supernatural powers

Darshana Devi April 05 2019, 10.32 pm April 05 2019, 10.32 pm

With the eighth season of Game Of Thrones approaching us, we can’t help but binge-watch all of the previous seasons. To make it easy for you, we have brought you a season by season summary which provides you with all the highlights and the major deaths. While season 2 laid the grounds for battles to claim the Iron Throne, season 3 has one of the most memorable events of the show, the Red Wedding. Let’s have a quick recap.

The season starts with Jon Snow meeting the King beyond the Wall, Mance Rayder, and being asked to pledge his loyalty to the Wildings. Meanwhile, Peter Baelish wants to free Sansa from the Lannisters but she refuses and decides to stay in King’s Landing. Robb Stark, who is prepping for war against the Lannisters, learns the news of the disappearance of his two brothers Bran and Rickon. He then takes a break from the war and heads to Riverrun to attend his maternal grandfather’s funeral. Theon is brutally tortured by his abductors.

Far in the North, Bran, Rickon, Osha and Hodor meet siblings duo Jojen and Meera. During this time, Bran discovers he has a special power - the ability to enter the minds of animals. At a brief encounter with bandits, Jaime tries to save Brienne from getting raped but Locke ends up chopping off his sword hand. Jaime later confesses to Brienne that he killed Aerys-the Mad King. Tyrion learns from Varys how he became a eunuch while the latter encourages him to be patient at war. Love is in the air on the other hand for Jon Snow, who breaks his Night's Watch vows and falls for Ygritte, one of the Wildings. The two soon manage to climb the Wall. Back in King’s Landing, Tywin and Joffrey become aware of Daenerys and her possible threat to the throne. Daenerys declares war against the city of Yunkai. Tyrion and Sansa’s wedding gets fixed at the King’s Landing, against their wish.

Using his special powers, Bran saves his brother Jon from being killed by a Wilding. In an unexpected turn of events, Robb and the Starks are betrayed by Walder Frey who ended up murdering Robb, Catelyn, Talisa and most of the Stark bannermen. Meanwhile, Arya arrives at the venue to find Robb's direwolf's head mounted on his dead body. We later learn that the mastermind behind the massacre (Red Wedding) was Tywin. In Dragonstone, Stannis decides to head north and aid the Night's Watch against the White Walkers after he learns about them. In Essos, Daenerys frees the slaves of Yunkai.