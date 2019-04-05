Game Of Thrones season 4 recap: The monstrous Joffrey Lannister meets his end

Darshana Devi April 05 2019, 12.52 am April 05 2019, 12.52 am

Following the betrayals and the shocking deaths at the Red Wedding, here we are, at season 4. The ten-episode season is here again with a roller-coaster of shocks and game-changers. Going by the ritual of GOT, you can expect the major characters, both loved and loathed, to die in battle. Gear up, as season 4 has something more in store for you and can also be called as one of the most-loved seasons of the show. Why not? It features the death of one of the most hated characters in the series.

We are talking about the monster bratty-boy Joffrey Lannister, who gets a taste of his own medicine (quite literally) at the Purple Wedding and dies after unintentionally having a glass full of poison. That's all thanks to Lady Olenna, who had decided that she would rather help Littlefinger kill the psychopath monarch than let her granddaughter Margaery get married to him. His mother Cersei, who is the only one upset at his demise, mourns beside his dead body. While she does that, her brother Jaime turns up and eventually rapes her beside the body of their own son.

Theon, meanwhile, is psychologically tortured in the hands of Ramsay Bolton. The extent of the trauma is such that he believes himself to be Bolton's servant, Reek. Lord Baelish helps Sansa flee King’s Landing and the former seeks shelter at her aunt Lysa Arryn’s castle. Discovering her new husband Baelish’s attraction for Sansa, she plans a trap to kill Sansa out of jealousy but ends up losing her life in the hands of Baelish.

Tyrion gets wrongly accused of murdering Joffrey. While he tries to defend himself at his hearing, he is betrayed by the woman he loves, Shae, and demands a trial by combat. On the other side, Jon Snow’s lover Ygritte dies in his arms just when the two’s love began to grow deeper. Brienne and the Hound get into a deadly fight over the custody of Arya Stark and Brienne comes out as the winner. However, Arya escapes her clutches and hops onto a ship to Braavos. Tyrion escapes King’s landing, but before that, the Imp makes a pitstop at his father Tywin’s chamber. Little did Tywin expect that death was waiting for him. Following the murder, Tyrion finally makes an escape and eventually joins the Targaryen team.